easyJet (LON:EZJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.81

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.81 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 572.40 ($7.48), with a volume of 2370466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 573.60 ($7.49).

A number of research analysts have commented on EZJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 787.88 ($10.29).

Get easyJet alerts:

The company has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 656.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,519.79.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet Company Profile (LON:EZJ)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.