Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

