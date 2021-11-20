Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
