Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1626 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE EVT opened at $28.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $29.70.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
