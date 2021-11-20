Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1626 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE EVT opened at $28.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

