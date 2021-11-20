Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE ETW opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $11.37.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.
See Also: Cyclical Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.