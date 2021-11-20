ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Update

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the October 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ECC Capital stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. ECC Capital has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

ECC Capital Company Profile

ECC Capital Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in residential mortgage loans. It builds and manages a portfolio of nonconforming residential mortgage loans. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered inIrvine, CA.

