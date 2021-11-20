Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 237,823 shares.The stock last traded at $10.29 and had previously closed at $10.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECVT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

