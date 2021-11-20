Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edap Tms presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $86,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.