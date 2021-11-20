Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Insider Anne-Sophie Gaget Sells 5,204 Shares

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EPC opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

