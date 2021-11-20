Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Insider Anne-Sophie Gaget Sells 5,204 Shares

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of EPC opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $46.44.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.