Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Short Interest Update

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the October 14th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

EAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Edify Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAC. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,928,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 716.6% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,507,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,850,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

