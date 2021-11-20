Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Director Peter J. Taylor Sells 3,100 Shares

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EIX stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 131.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Edison International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 46,765 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

