Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,177,900.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EW stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 29,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,039,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,206,000 after buying an additional 221,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.