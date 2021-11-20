Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) shares were down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 224,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 271,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGTYF)

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

