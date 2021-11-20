EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,597 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EJFAU opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.