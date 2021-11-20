El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.51 Million

Analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post $107.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.15 million to $111.00 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $452.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.55 million to $456.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $470.66 million, with estimates ranging from $463.78 million to $480.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

LOCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,264 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,636 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 362,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 138,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $526.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

