Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $298.11 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $298.11 million and $910,368.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,906,997,739 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

