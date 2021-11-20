Electrum Dark Hits Market Cap of $9,781.67 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $9,781.67 and $101.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 155.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00074247 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

