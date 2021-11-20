Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Shares Down 0.8%

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 49,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,053,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

