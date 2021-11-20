ELYSIA Trading Up 23% This Week (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $32.22 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.00218996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,967,227 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

