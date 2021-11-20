Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Update

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the October 14th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EMHTF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.47.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.