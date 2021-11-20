Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Update

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the October 14th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMHTF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

Get Emerald Health Therapeutics alerts:

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.