Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EMR. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.80.

EMR opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

