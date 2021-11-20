Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.32. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 121,619 shares.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Radio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 134,007 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Radio in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Radio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

