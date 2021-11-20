Empired Limited (ASX:EPD) Insider Sells A$107,730.00 in Stock

Empired Limited (ASX:EPD) insider Richard Bevan sold 79,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.96), for a total transaction of A$107,730.00 ($76,950.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37.

About Empired

Empired Limited provides information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers integrated solutions, such as cloud, enterprise content management, customer relationship management, data insight and business intelligence, digital and experience design, enterprise resource planning, expert guidance, identity and access management, infrastructure transformation, change management, Internet of Things, managed infrastructure, mobile solution, application, project management office, office accelerator, spatial, system integration, and unified communication services, as well as Azure managed services.

