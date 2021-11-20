Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $75.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

