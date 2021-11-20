Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELEZY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Endesa stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 30,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

