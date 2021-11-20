Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth about $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Energizer by 38.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Energizer by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.