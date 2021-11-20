Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $284.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $284.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.51.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $267.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.82. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $272.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry.

