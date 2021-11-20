Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Entergy were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

