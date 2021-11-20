Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.35

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 101125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Enterprise Group Company Profile (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

