Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $949,353. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of EPD opened at $21.70 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

