EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.35.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. EOG Resources has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,468,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,984 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 120.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 112.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

