Epiq Capital Group, Llc Acquires 4,000 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $90,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMTI stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $78.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $825.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth $212,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth $242,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

