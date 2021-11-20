EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in October

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the October 14th total of 662,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of EQBBF opened at $60.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $60.41.

EQBBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

