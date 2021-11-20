EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.77.

EQT stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in EQT by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 75.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 30.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 8.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

