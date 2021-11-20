Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

