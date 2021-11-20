Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Metro Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Metro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRU. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. NBF upped their price target on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.00.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$62.76 on Friday. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$66.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

