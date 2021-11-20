Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Target Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $250.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

