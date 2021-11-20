Erik J. Anderson Sells 139,832 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ELY stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 54,780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.