ESCO Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

ESCO Technologies has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years. ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.49 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.17.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $787,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

