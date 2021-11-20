ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.01 million.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

NYSE ESE traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $94.04. 120,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,412. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

ESE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.