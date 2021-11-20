ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.01 million.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.
NYSE ESE traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $94.04. 120,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,412. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.
