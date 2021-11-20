Euronav NV Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Euronav has raised its dividend by 492.9% over the last three years. Euronav has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Euronav to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.27.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Euronav by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

