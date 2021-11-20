Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Up 64.1% in October

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the October 14th total of 72,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ESEA stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $183.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.56. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Euroseas had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 30.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ESEA has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 238,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 36,612 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.