EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 7.1%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 32,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,454,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 42.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

