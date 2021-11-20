EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.58. 32,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,454,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 42.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $122,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

