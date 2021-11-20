Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.40 ($36.82).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €27.74 ($31.52) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($37.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.48.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

