Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.40 ($36.82).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA:EVK opened at €27.72 ($31.50) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €27.71 and a 200-day moving average of €28.48. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($37.47).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.