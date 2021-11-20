Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 115.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,163 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,816,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 326,813 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,161,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,756,000 after purchasing an additional 105,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

