Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $53.61 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

