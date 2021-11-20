Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 87.09%.

NASDAQ:XCUR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Exicure has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exicure stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Exicure were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XCUR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

