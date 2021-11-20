EXMO Coin (EXM) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.39 Million

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $157,176.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00221220 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

