Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,299 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Expedia Group by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 325 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.06.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,665 shares of company stock valued at $39,582,021. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $175.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.44 and a 200 day moving average of $163.12. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

